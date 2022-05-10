Aug. 8, 1945—May 8, 2022

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP—Shirley J. (Kapel) Krejchik, age 76, of Caledonia Township, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at home, enjoying an amazing view out her window surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born on August 8, 1945, in Cook County, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Hopper) Black. She married Antonie “Tony” Kapel on November 9, 1963, and he preceded her in death in 2016, after 52 years of marriage. They moved to Caledonia Township in 1979. Shirley had worked at Weickgenant Accounting, Petro, and Crystal Grand Music Theater. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church and had been the Caledonia Town Treasurer. Shirley had belonged to Idle Hour Homemakers. She married Daniel Krejchik on August 18, 2018. Shirley enjoyed collecting cookie jars, traveling, being with family, making new friends, playing cards and being involved at the Caledonia Presbyterian Church.

Shirley was an amazing wife, mother and friend. She has been a pillar of strength and unconditional love to so many friends and family. We will miss her greatly, but we know she will continue to talk, guide and protect us.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her children: Antonie L. (Jan) Kapel, Scott J. (Julie) Kapel, Brian M. (Christie) Kapel, Joseph (Karen) Krejchik, Angeline (Kevin) Edgar and Matthew Krejchik; grandkids: Antonie S. and Emma Kapel, MacKenzie (Nathan) Richards, Tyler (Shaina), Clayton, Colton, Bryar and Ruger Kapel, Emmanuel (Heather), Maggie, Grace, Sarah, and Mara Krejchik, Danielle and William Edgar; three great-grandchildren: Breckin Richards, Daxton Richards and Juliet Krejchik; many nieces; nephews; cousins and dear friends. Shirley is also survived by Joseph and Carol Kuhn, Maxine Goss, Anna Topp, Wilma Brinkman, Audrey Behrens and Patti Coleman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; her husband, Antonie “Tony” Kapel; aunts; uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Caledonia Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jessica Salt officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Friday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caledonia Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Hospice, Dan Krejchik and family, Caledonia Church family, Dr. Heun, Dr. Carlson, Dr. Wells, the ICU staff at St. Clare Hospital, Fr. Gary, Pastor Jessica, and Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home.