Shirley J. Smith, 91, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Shirley J. Smith age 91, passed away on February 20, 2020, at the Larson House in Columbus. She was born to Gibert and Bernice (Weber) Pieper on January 7, 1929, in Madison. Their family moved to Columbus when Shirley was eight years old. Shirley graduated from Columbus High School, class of 1947. She was married to Lyle Smith in 1948. Soon after high school she worked for Columbus Water and Light and later for Sharrow Drug Store for several years. Shirley returned to Columbus Water and Light as a bookkeeper, retiring in the mid 1980's. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed her home and family. Shirley enjoyed her flowers, reading, taking walks and evangelizing for Jesus. Shirley is survived by her husband of 72 years, Lyle of Fox Lake; one son Greg (Mary) Smith of Fox Lake; one daughter Sally (Bob) of Chetek; five grandchildren Dustin Ahlers, Emily Smith, Anna Rothering, Stephanie (Steve) Fitzgerald, Jennifer Kuipers; four great-grandchildren Chetan Williams, Hailey Rothering, Taylor and Austin Kuipers. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Delores Herrick and Judith Wolfgram. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at WISCONSIN ACADEMY CHURCH. Pastor Richard Habenicht will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Gospel Outreach P.O. Box 8 College place WA 99324. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com