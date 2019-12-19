Shirley Jean Fritz, age 87 of Waupun, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Anchor Communities II in Brandon.

Shirley was born on July 19, 1932, in Fond du Lac, Wis., a daughter of George and Lucille (Balcome) Lemke. On July 31, 1950, she was united in marriage to Theodore Fritz in Fond du Lac, Wis. Shirley enjoyed making flower arrangements, decorating cakes, going to yard sales, gambling and spending time with her family. She and her husband loved traveling together. Shirley was a lover of all animals, especially cats.

Shirley is survived by her two sons, Rodney Fritz of Mesa, Ariz. and James Fritz of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren, Brooke, Amie, Hunter, Holly, Austin and Quinlyn; four great-grandchildren, Izabelle, Kiya, Amani and Alani; special friends, Vicky Elliot-Ganz and Betty Elliot; her cat, Shadow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; her parents; a son, Dennis Fritz; a daughter, Karyn Koehler and a sister, Irene (Robert) Johnson.

Visitation for Shirley will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.

A memorial service for Shirley will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.