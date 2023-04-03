July 17, 1935—Mar. 29, 2023

HONEY CREEK TOWNSHIP—Heaven gained an angel as Shirley Jean (Repka) Henke, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. She was born July 17, 1935 in Honey Creek Township, Sauk County to Thomas and Ida Repka.

She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Henke on Feb. 16, 1952. They were blessed with six children, and she became the best mom that ever lived. She was truly an angel on Earth, touching the lives of many and becoming a second mother to many of her children’s friends. Shirley had a heart of gold and a kind word for everyone. She was a devoted Christian, and her family takes comfort knowing she is home in heaven with her beloved Jesus.

She was employed at JC Penny’s for many years before Bob retired and they moved permanently to their cabin in the UP where they started the next chapter of their lives.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her many grandchildren and great grandkids. She loved to just sit and watch people, bird watching, sitting in the sunshine, and having a beer by the fire or while playing cards and yahtzee (which she often won). She had a green thumb and her flowers in Michigan proved it with their beauty.

She just truly enjoyed the outdoors and the beauty of nature by loving all of God’s creatures, great and small, even the bugs and bees she was allergic to.

Shirley is survived by her daughters: Joni Matteson, Sara (Craig Klingenmeyer) Osborn, and Kim (Dan) Hahn; sons: Jerry (Linda) Henke and Jay Henke; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son Bobby and sons-in-law, Tony and Mark.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at RAMC and Senior Life for the great care they provided.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.