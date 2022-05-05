May 7, 1931—April 24, 2022

Shirley Louise Olson, age 90, died peacefully on April 24, 2022, at the Spring Gardens Assisted Living in Heber, UT. Shirley was born to Harold and Berenice (Crandall) Hill on May 7, 1931 in Kalamazoo, MI. She married Ben Olson in 1952, and they raised their four children in Wisconsin Dells.

They were members of the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells. Shirley was an avid tennis player, golfer, hiker, and deer hunter. She loved trying new adventures: skiing in the 32-mile Birkebeiner Nordic Ski Race, rafting down the Grand Canyon with son Ben, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with husband Ben, and winning the Madison Portage and Paddle with friend Jackie Ward.

Shirley was a volunteer with the Dells Country Historical Society and the Presbyterian Church. She worked at the family business doing landscaping and gardening. She was a loving mother who encouraged her children to try many activities and sports. She and Ben lived part-time in later years in Florida and Utah. Shirley enjoyed entertaining her children and grandchildren in St. George, UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben in 2003; and sister, Nancy in 2019. She is survived by her four children: Ben (Holly) of Oakridge, OR, Paul (Diane) of Breckenridge, CO, Todd of Wisconsin Dells, and Lisa (Norm) of Heber, UT; five grandchildren: Tess, Paige, Erik, Cassie, and Katie; a sister, Marcie (Roger) Warchol; a brother, Terry Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:

Dells Country Historical Society, PO Box 674, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.