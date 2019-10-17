BEAVER DAM - Shirley M. Keckler, age 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.
A full obituary will follow.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. For more information or to make an online condolence, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
