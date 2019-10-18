BEAVER DAM - Shirley M. Keckler, age 88, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Oxford, Wis., and Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.
A memorial gathering in celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Shirley was born the daughter of Vernon Nelson and Dorothy Manteufel Nemitz on June 27, 1931, in Oxford, Wis. She was united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1950, with Wayne Goodhue in Dubuque, Iowa. Shirley loved crocheting, watching the Brewers and cooking shows. Her Christmas cookie specialties were molasses cookies and peanut butter blossoms. She especially loved spending the day at her daughter’s house and hanging with “her people”.
Shirley will be missed by her daughter, Renee (Edward) Alvin of Beaver Dam; her sister, Norma (Bernard) Bonnett of Oxford, Wis.; her brother, Sonny (Sharon) Nemitz of Oxford, Wis.; two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Jason) Germain of Stoughton, Wis., Anna Alvin of Woodridge, Ill.; one grandson, Matt (Julie) Goodhue of Cedar Springs, Mich.; five great-grandsons, Ben, Luke, James, Daniel, Nathan Goodhue; and one great-granddaughter, Genevieve Grace Germain. Shirley is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Goodhue; son, Randall Goodhue; her sisters, Lorraine Rodger and Bethel Gaffney; and her infant brother, Arthur.
If desired memorials in Shirley’s name may be directed to the Disabled Veterans or the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence, or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
