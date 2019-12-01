BEAVER DAM - Shirley M. Roberts, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hillside Manor,
Visitation for Shirley will be at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Philip Heyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Shirley was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in the Town of Calamus, Dodge County, Wis. to the late Gerhardt and Dora (Schroeder) Haase. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1951. On Sept. 27, 1952, Shirley was united in marriage with Gordon Roberts at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She will be remembered by many as a sales clerk at Montgomery Wards for numerous years. Shirley loved her Green Bay Packers and she loved the outdoors; in her spare time, she enjoyed baking, bowling and fishing. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Roberts of Beaver Dam; three daughters, Debbie (Buck) Rogers, Cindy Mitchell (David Josvai), and Chris (Bill) Horstmann, all of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Philips, Mike Mitchell, Matt Mitchell, Billy (Bridget) Horstmann, and Bob (Heidi) Horstmann; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Marv (Joan) Haase of Clermont, Fla.; special family friends, Al and Nicole Gramlow and Gabe Gramlow; other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
If desired, memorials may be made in Shirley Roberts’ name to St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillside Manor for the love and care they showed to mom over the past several years.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
