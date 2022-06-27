Shirley M. Smith

April 13, 1938—April 22, 2022

LEESBURG, FL—Shirley Smith went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022 at the age of 84. She lived in Leesburg, Florida with her husband, Gary, for the past 18 yrs.

Shirley was born and raised in Chicago and spent the summers at Devils Lake at the family cottage. After high school she attended the University of Illinois for a year. On July 12, 1958, Shirley and Gary were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.

Shirley is survived by husband, Gary; and children: Rick, Cindy, Ryon and Randel; as well as granddaughters: Tegan, Tatum and Harper.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Stella Ward; brother, Ed and Grandson Matthew.

Shirley was active in the Baraboo Theater Guild and loved to play bridge with her friends. At The Lakes At Leesburg she was in the Theater Group and also loved playing cards and being active in the community.

Shirlee will be laid to rest at a later date.