BARABOO - Shirley M. Wolterstorff, 85, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Devine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi.
Memorials services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 12 p.m. (Noon) to time of service. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
