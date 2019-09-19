Shirley M. Wolterstorff, 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi with family at her side. Shirley was born on July 21, 1934, in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of Lloyd and Alta Mae Linaman.
Shirley graduated from St. Paul Park High School in 1952. She met the love of her life, Donald A. Wolterstorff through friends in the 4-H Club. She and Don were married on September 27, 1952. They moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where Don was in the United States Army for two years and their first “D”, Deana was born. She and Don returned to Minnesota in 1955. The growing “family of Ds” moved to Baraboo in 1960 as a result of Don’s job with the Fuller Brush Co. One year later, they completed “the five Ds”, Deana, Denise, Don Jr., Donna and Darla.
Shirley was very active in the Baraboo school system lunch program, and later became Don’s secretary for the many years he worked in the insurance business. Shirley and her family provided foster care from the early 1970’s until 2012. She was active with the Special Olympics and Able Trek Tours. As a member of First United Methodist Church and later, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Shirley incorporated her love of cooking and quilting to benefit the community and beyond. She was strong in her faith and enjoyed her bible studies. Shirley was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Deana (Frank) Herzer, Denise (David) Klemm, Donald “Butch” (Debbi) Wolterstorff, Donna (Christopher) Klahn and Darla Greenwood; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Don; three brothers; two sisters; her parents; foster sons, Scott A. Showalter and Walter J. “Wally” Wachowitz III.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES is assisting the family with arrangements.
