Shirley Mae Krause

Feb. 10, 1936—March 12, 2022

JUNEAU—Shirley Krause passed into her heavenly home on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 86 years.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Martha & Gilbert Schuett; her brothers: Herbert & Raymond Schuett; her husbands: Robert Breitenstein & Carl Krause. Also preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Schuett.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Joanne) Breitenstein, Susan (Bradley) Pederson, Sharon (Jeff) Wetherbee, Barbara (Mark) Brendemihl, Rhonda (David) Schuett, & Russ (Phila) Krause; grandchildren: Matthew Breitenstein, Andrea (Nicholas) Grittner, Alex (Amy) Breitenstein, Amy Breitenstein, Joshua (Carrie) Pederson, Erin (Dennis) Pederson, James (Erin) Wetherbee, Jeannette (Nick) Guggisberg, Jason (Courtney) Wetherbee, Joseph Wetherbee, Samantha (Ben) Brendemihl, Lukas Brendemihl, Abby Brendemihl, Markus Brendemihl, Amber (Jim) Landcaste, Shawn (Bridgette) Krause, Jennifer Schmitt (James) Dogs, Brian (Susan) Schmitt, Michelle Schmitt, Courtney Schuett (Bryan) Ronning; great grandchildren: Sophia Grittner, Ayla Grittner, Zachery Pederson, Cale Pederson, Jayda Pederson, Damion Pederson, William Pederson, Mitchell Wetherbee, Theodore Wetherbee, Bailey Guggisberg, Morgan Guggisberg, Megan Guggisberg, Keeley Guggisberg, Cohen Guggisberg, Kason Guggisberg, Calvin Bystedt, Daphine Wetherbee, Heidi Landcaste, Olivia Downey, Hailey Dogs, & Raegan Ronning.

Shirley was raised on her parents’ farm. From her time on her parents farm she developed a love for gardens. She had large gardens at her home for many years. She also had many indoor plants and flowers. Shirley enjoyed sewing, crafts, crossword puzzles, & other word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, knitting, reading, playing piano and trombone. Wow, and those birds loved watching them and feeding them! Also loved her tv game shows to keep her mind active, and of course never missed a tv/radio broadcast of any of Wisconsin sports teams- Packers, Bucks, Brewers, & Badgers. Shirley really enjoyed spending time with her family. Her parents were of German descent, so polka music was her popular music in her younger years. Shirley graduated from Juneau High school in 1954. Later that year she married Robert and had four children together. She was with Robert until his death in October 1986. She married Carl Krause in June of 1988. There were married until Carl’s death in January 2012. Carl has two children.

Shirley enjoyed working as a cook and waitress at various local restaurants & Delis. Was also a member of Post 15 Auxiliary. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. During her time at church, she was active in the church choir. She was a soprano and sang the descant for “Glory to God” which was one of her proudest moments. She also presided over the care of the Altar for 40+ years (took so much care of the appearance of the Altar). She also was active in the church’s Ladies’ Aid group which served meals for special events. Even in her later years when she could not attend services, St. John’s was “my church” and so very proud that it was. Even from her window she made sure all was in working order and “in shape”. Pastor was always made aware of what needed to be done, she made sure he knew it.

Visitation is Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau from 9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow at church at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Paul Schupmann will officiate. Interment Juneau City Cemetery.

For memorials it is suggested to be for St John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

The family would also like to thank all her care providers through the years, especially Forest View Manor and Preceptor Home Health Hospice. Special thanks to Lisa and Lila for all your help.

The Berndt Ledesma Funeral Home -Juneau is serving the family.