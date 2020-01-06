Shirley May Rupnow, age 89, formerly of Randolph, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her home in Waupun.
Shirley was born in Oakfield, Wis. the daughter of Peter and Laura (Reklau) Kaul. She graduated from Oakfield High School in 1948. Shirley was united in marriage to Eugene Rupnow on Sept. 21, 1957 in Brownsville, Wis. Over the years, she raised a family, kept the house and helped her husband on the farm in Courtland Township. She was also employed with Jung Seed Co. seasonally, retiring in 2002. Shirley enjoyed watching the Brewers, playing sheepshead and completing crossword puzzles.
You have free articles remaining.
Shirley will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Ronald of Fox Lake, Allen (Ella) of Beaver Dam, Gary of Sun Prairie and Lori of Waupun; her five grandchildren, Matthew Rupnow, Valarie (Daniel) Bingman, Whitney (Derek) Conwell, Ron “RJ” Rupnow, Jr. and Justin Rupnow; two stepgrandchildren, Chelsey (Josh) Kircher and Cory Kohn; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Justice, Jazzrae, Willow and Raven Bingman, Aylynn and Rory Conwell; step great-grandchild, Cayden Kircher; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2014, a great-granddaughter, Paije Bingman; and her brothers, Elton and Marvin Kaul.
As per Shirley’s wishes, no services will be held. Inurnment will take place in Randolph Cemetery at a later date.
The KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Fox Lake is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)