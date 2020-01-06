Shirley May Rupnow, age 89, formerly of Randolph, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her home in Waupun.

Shirley was born in Oakfield, Wis. the daughter of Peter and Laura (Reklau) Kaul. She graduated from Oakfield High School in 1948. Shirley was united in marriage to Eugene Rupnow on Sept. 21, 1957 in Brownsville, Wis. Over the years, she raised a family, kept the house and helped her husband on the farm in Courtland Township. She was also employed with Jung Seed Co. seasonally, retiring in 2002. Shirley enjoyed watching the Brewers, playing sheepshead and completing crossword puzzles.

Shirley will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Ronald of Fox Lake, Allen (Ella) of Beaver Dam, Gary of Sun Prairie and Lori of Waupun; her five grandchildren, Matthew Rupnow, Valarie (Daniel) Bingman, Whitney (Derek) Conwell, Ron “RJ” Rupnow, Jr. and Justin Rupnow; two stepgrandchildren, Chelsey (Josh) Kircher and Cory Kohn; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Justice, Jazzrae, Willow and Raven Bingman, Aylynn and Rory Conwell; step great-grandchild, Cayden Kircher; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2014, a great-granddaughter, Paije Bingman; and her brothers, Elton and Marvin Kaul.