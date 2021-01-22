Shirley Puttkammer

PORTAGE – Shirley M. Puttkammer, age 91, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Shirley was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Fredrick and Gertrude (Miller) Helmer.

She is survived by her son, Wayne (Karen) Peterson; her son-in-law, Jamie (Tina) Weishoff; six grandchildren, Jacob (Megan) Peterson, Jessica (Chad) Bunker, Janelle (Curt) Brown, Joshua (Darcy Peterson, Amanda (Jonathon) Rizzotto, and Michelle Midthun; fifteen great-grandchildren, Zackery, Matilda, Elizabeth and Brodryc Peterson, Collin Peterson, Hannah and Olivia Bunker, Hayden, Jiliyan, Sofia and Chloe Brown, Sawyer and Ava Peterson, Jaini Rizzotto, Joseph Midthun; two great-great-grandchildren, Ezme and Nicolas Peterson; two sisters, Ruth Utke and Cecile (Gerald) Peterson; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester Puttkammer, ex-husband, Earl Peterson, beloved daughters, Judy Schneider and Peggy Lee Weishoff, son-in-law, Steve Schneider, granddaughter, Myana Schneider, great-grandson, Will Peterson, brother, Vernon Helmer, sisters, Florence Rodberg, Lois Rasmussen and June Eagan, brothers-in-law, Robert Utke, Henry Rasmussen, LeRoy Eagan and Alfred Rodberg.