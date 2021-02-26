Shoemaker, Craig A. "Shoe"

BEAVER DAM - Craig A. "Shoe" Shoemaker, 58, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

Craig was born the son of Russell and Bernice (Solum) Shoemaker on July 28, 1962, in Black River Falls, Wis. He was a graduate of Waupun High School. Craig was married to Sally Windl on April 7, 1990, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lowell. Craig, along with his wife, Sally, owned and operated Shoe & Sal's Farm Fresh Meats for 14 years. Later they owned and operated S & S Custom Grain Roasters Organic Feed Mill in Beaver Dam.

Craig was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Lowell Campus, formerly Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, as well as fishing. Craig enjoyed playing Sheepshead with his friends at Culver's. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, giving them tractor and four-wheeler rides.