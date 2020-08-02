Shute, Harry W.

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Harry W. Shute, age 93, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at his home in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.