Shute, Harry William

BEAVER DAM—On Aug. 2, 2020, Harry William Shute took his final step on his journey to God the Father, and his heavenly home. Harry, 93 years of age, resided in Beaver Dam and died peacefully at his home with family by his side.
Harry was born the son of Harry Carl and Anna Elizabeth Shute on Dec. 24, 1926 in Beaver Dam, Wis. Harry loved everything in and about nature. During his life he enjoyed all things outdoors such as fishing, camping, hunting, cross country skiing, and just quiet walks. His greater joy came from watching his family experience all that life had to offer. He told his family many times he lived and enjoyed, a full and blessed life.
Harry was a WW II US Army veteran 1945 to 1946. He served in the European Theater, Vienna Austria, as a MP, military policeman, to keep peace and order during the post war activities. Upon returning to civilian life Harry found employment at John Deere in Horicon, for more than 40 years.
Harry is survived by one brother William C. Shute of Orlando, Florida. He is further survived by his four children; Kim Gassner (Greg) of Lomira, Wis., Mark Shute of Aptos, Calif., Roxanne Reedy of Phoenix, Ariz. and Alan Shute (Ellen) of Fuquay Varina, N.C. Harry is also survived by nine grandchildren; Emily Maguire (Tom), Brandon Anfinson, Stacy Hanlon (Brad), Brett Anfinson (Jamie), Sarah Shute, Kelly Reedy, Sean Reedy, Nick Gassner (Amanda), and Adam Gassner (Kayla). The smallest of those surviving Harry are nine great-grandchildren Braelyn Hanlon, Kamryn Hanlon, Anneliese Hanlon, Novily Anfinson, Evrett Anfinson, Sawyer Gassner, Hudson Gassner, Avery Gassner, and Claiden Gassner.
Harry is also survived by a sister-in-law Elaine Tobin, along with many nieces and nephews that held a special place in his life. Harry loved interacting with people, any people, especially to tease them. Harry held up the check-out line at Rechek’s because the cashier wasn’t smiling. When he said, he wasn’t paying until she smiled, an ear-to-ear smile appeared. He loved being the teaser, right down to the hospice nurses. Harry was blessed with many friends that gave him much happiness, such as Tim Anfinson, Bill Ford, and Charlie Singer.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Dona (nee Tobin), Father Harry Carl Shute, Mother Anna Elizabeth (nee Schmidt), three sisters Lorraine Fischer, Margaret Schauer, Helen Wall; five brothers Herbert, Arnold, Bernard, Harold, and Ervin.
The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to ALL who have touched Harry’s life through every aspect of medical care and recovery. Thank you to Agnesian Hospice Care for their quick response and tender care in Harry’s final days. A special thank you to Harry’s neighbors that helped him in various ways during the past few years to comfortably stay in his home. Harry’s Catholic faith was important to him, the family is very thankful for the home visits of the LeCaptain family to bring Harry communion, spiritual uplifting, and casual conversation which he enjoyed very much.
Memorials may be made in the name of Harry W. Shute for a benefactor yet to be determined. To leave online condolences or other information visit www.koepsellfh.com
Harry knew and cherished the simple and common sense life. With this as his foundation the family will follow through on his wishes of cremation and a direct burial of Catholic Christian faith. We appreciate family and friends understanding Harry’s wishes. His catholic faith sustained him during his earthly journey and his final earthly resting place will be next to his wife, Dona, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery of Beaver Dam.
GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN
TO MANY, MEMORIES REMAIN
