Shute, Harry William

Harry is also survived by a sister-in-law Elaine Tobin, along with many nieces and nephews that held a special place in his life. Harry loved interacting with people, any people, especially to tease them. Harry held up the check-out line at Rechek’s because the cashier wasn’t smiling. When he said, he wasn’t paying until she smiled, an ear-to-ear smile appeared. He loved being the teaser, right down to the hospice nurses. Harry was blessed with many friends that gave him much happiness, such as Tim Anfinson, Bill Ford, and Charlie Singer.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Dona (nee Tobin), Father Harry Carl Shute, Mother Anna Elizabeth (nee Schmidt), three sisters Lorraine Fischer, Margaret Schauer, Helen Wall; five brothers Herbert, Arnold, Bernard, Harold, and Ervin.

The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to ALL who have touched Harry’s life through every aspect of medical care and recovery. Thank you to Agnesian Hospice Care for their quick response and tender care in Harry’s final days. A special thank you to Harry’s neighbors that helped him in various ways during the past few years to comfortably stay in his home. Harry’s Catholic faith was important to him, the family is very thankful for the home visits of the LeCaptain family to bring Harry communion, spiritual uplifting, and casual conversation which he enjoyed very much.