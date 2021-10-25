Siberz, Caroline Louise

Caroline lived a beautiful, full life and left her joyous stamp on everyone she met. In the course of her 97 years, she would tell you that she had seen it all! She lived on a farm during the depression with her parents and siblings. Affectionately known as “Tommy”, she worked hard on the family farm. Her family was fortunate during the depression, and it was during that time she learned generosity and service to others. The family would share their abundance and go door to door dropping off food and gifts. Throughout her life many benefited by Caroline’s generosity. It was said that if she earned a dollar, she would keep a dime, and would give away 90 cents to someone who needed it more. No one ever went hungry when they visited her home, and there was always room for one more at the table and sometimes 2 or 3 more. Generosity and volunteerism extended throughout her life. Caroline had a passion for driving and cars, and was known for having just a slight lead foot. This love of driving translated into her driving for the Commission on Aging, taking the elderly and sick to their appointments in Madison, until she was 89 years old. Caroline was awarded Sauk County Volunteer of the Year many times.