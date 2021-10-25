Siberz, Caroline Louise

BARABOO—Caroline Louise Siberz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the age of 97.
Caroline was born to William and Cecil Radke on July 17, 1924. She was married to Edwin “Eddie” Griffith in 1946, until his death in 1970. Caroline and Eddie had 10 children. In 1978, she married Raymond Siberz, and they just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Caroline will be truly missed by her devoted husband, Ray; her sister, Virginia Kaney, Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Mary Radke, West Baraboo; her children, Linda Baumgarten, Baraboo, John Griffith, Milwaukee, Rose (Gary) Douglas, West Allis, Mary Steffen, Reedsburg, Connie Griffith, Baraboo, Nancy (Ken) Ender, Baraboo, Jeff Griffith, Oregon, Judy Gaffney, Baraboo, Lisa Zimmerman, Baraboo, and Jim Griffith, Baraboo; her grandchildren, Greg (Tracy) Steffen, Sarah Steffen, Bryan (Andrea) Salter, Dana McCabe, Becky Ender, Michael (Dana) Ender, Ben (Laurynda) Gaffney, Melissa Weinke, Erin (Adam Hinz) Griffith, Jacob Griffith, Daniel Griffith, Emmett Zimmerman, and her namesake, Caroline Zimmerman; 35 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, Godchildren, “honorary” children, relatives and many friends.
Caroline lived a beautiful, full life and left her joyous stamp on everyone she met. In the course of her 97 years, she would tell you that she had seen it all! She lived on a farm during the depression with her parents and siblings. Affectionately known as “Tommy”, she worked hard on the family farm. Her family was fortunate during the depression, and it was during that time she learned generosity and service to others. The family would share their abundance and go door to door dropping off food and gifts. Throughout her life many benefited by Caroline’s generosity. It was said that if she earned a dollar, she would keep a dime, and would give away 90 cents to someone who needed it more. No one ever went hungry when they visited her home, and there was always room for one more at the table and sometimes 2 or 3 more. Generosity and volunteerism extended throughout her life. Caroline had a passion for driving and cars, and was known for having just a slight lead foot. This love of driving translated into her driving for the Commission on Aging, taking the elderly and sick to their appointments in Madison, until she was 89 years old. Caroline was awarded Sauk County Volunteer of the Year many times.
Caroline lived through WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, September 11th, man’s first steps on the moon, TVs, cellphones, PCs, farm innovations, refrigeration, modern washers/dryers, permanent press, and the marvel of the microwave oven. All of which she had opinions and stories. She was a card shark. She played Canasta, Euchre, and Sheepshead with her family and friends, and even at national tournaments. In addition, she was Co-founder and the first President of the Sauk County Women’s Pool League, actively involved in 4-H, taught CYO/CCD at her church for years, and was famous for her homemade pies.
Caroline worked very hard in her life, sometimes working 3 jobs. She enjoyed nursing at the Sauk County Health Center and St. Clare Meadows, cooking for the children at Head Start, and even occasionally bartending.
Caroline’s calling was being a Mother and homemaker. Her home was always immaculately clean and neat, with people often remarking how they couldn’t believe 10 children lived there. Her children were her priority and she made time in her busy life for each one. She instilled in them, Christian values, the importance of hard work, truth, honesty, respecting your elders, empathy for others, the value in life-long learning, being open-minded, volunteerism and generosity. She did this through laughter, tears, humor, use of a middle name, the words “young lady” or the “motherly glance” that she had perfected. She used her colloquialisms “no hats at the table”, “always break your bread”, “you can always tell a lady by her hands”, and “never judge someone until you’ve walked at least 10 miles in their shoes”.
She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, the neighborhood kids, and her children’s friends. Many would ask if they could be her “honorary” child. The rule was as soon as they could remember everyone’s name—they were a part of the family.
Caroline was preceded in death by her late husband, Edwin Griffith; her seven siblings; her sons-in-law, James Baumgarten and Patrick Zimmerman; and infant grandson, Alex Griffith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH’S CARHOLIC CHURCH, Baraboo, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. A visitation will be held at Baldwin Funeral Services, Baraboo, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery following the Mass.
