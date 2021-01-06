Siegler, Donald F.

NECEDAH - Donald F. Siegler, age 88, longtime resident of Necedah, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, after a brief stay at the North Crest Assisted Living Center in Stevens Point, Wis.

Don was born Nov. 26, 1932, to Francis and Ardis (Babcock) Siegler, on a homestead farm in the Germantown Township located in Juneau County, Wis. His first several years were on the original Siegler homestead farm that had been settled and built by his grandparents, immigrants from Austria. Along with many other farms in the area, the family farm was sold and Buckhorn Lake was created. The original Siegler home was purchased and moved to the north side of Necedah, where it still stands. Don and his parents then moved to Mauston where they bought another farm, where the Mile Bluff Medical Center is now located.

Don joined the U.S. Navy after high school and was trained in airplane engine repair. He was a mechanic for the Corsair airplanes, which only added to his love of all airplanes. After serving he returned to the family farm to help his parents and it was during that time that Donald met his sister Marie's friend, Jeanette O'Brien.