Siegler, Donald F.

NECEDAH - Donald F. Siegler, age 88, longtime resident of Necedah, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, after a brief stay at the North Crest Assisted Living Center in Stevens Point, Wis.
Don was born Nov. 26, 1932, to Francis and Ardis (Babcock) Siegler, on a homestead farm in the Germantown Township located in Juneau County, Wis. His first several years were on the original Siegler homestead farm that had been settled and built by his grandparents, immigrants from Austria. Along with many other farms in the area, the family farm was sold and Buckhorn Lake was created. The original Siegler home was purchased and moved to the north side of Necedah, where it still stands. Don and his parents then moved to Mauston where they bought another farm, where the Mile Bluff Medical Center is now located.
Don joined the U.S. Navy after high school and was trained in airplane engine repair. He was a mechanic for the Corsair airplanes, which only added to his love of all airplanes. After serving he returned to the family farm to help his parents and it was during that time that Donald met his sister Marie's friend, Jeanette O'Brien.
He was united in marriage to Jeanette O'Brien on Jan. 5, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Black River Falls. The couple settled in Necedah, where they started their family and Don started his 50-year bus driving career for the school district, where he was relied on and admired by many. During the same time Don started his 38-year career at the local hardware store as the service man. Over the years the hardware store had many ownership changes but one constant remained for the community, and that was Don. At work or at home, everyone relied on Don's help and advice, which he was always happy to give. Don also built the family home for his wife and seven children. Initially, for the first few years, the family lived in the lower level that had all the fixings of home. As time and money allowed Don and a few friends and family built the main level of the home. He could accomplish anything he put his mind to.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry, gardening and anything to do with the outdoors. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed many hours taking pictures of animals, nature and airplanes of any kind. He enjoyed the annual EEA airshow as well as antique steam engine shows. He passed on his amazing work ethics and his willingness to always help others to his children, whom he adored.
Don was a very kind, caring and thoughtful member of the Necedah community, and he will be missed not only by his adoring family but by the whole community and anyone that had the pleasure of knowing or working with him.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Karla) Siegler of Hubertus, Donna (Dale) Nicholson of Pardeeville, David Siegler of Wisconsin Rapids, Ronald (Aimee) Siegler of Trempealeau, Thomas (Jenny) Siegler of West Salem, James (Kristy) Siegler of Greenfield, and Sarah (Anthony) Hiess of Necedah; his grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Jonathon, Scott, Brian, Shawn, Matthew, Hannah, Joshua, Carissa, Ella, Joseph, Adam, Jacob, and Christopher; his great-grandchildren, Lilly, Logan, Vann, Bradi, and Jack; his sister, Roseanne (Vern) Lappe; his brother-in-law, Dan Moser; and Jeanette's half-siblings, Lois Beenken and Hugh O'Brien.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jeanette; his parents; his sister, Marie Moser; and several brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2001 S. Main St., Necedah. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah will be assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers monetary donations to help with final expenses would be appreciated.
****PLEASE GO TO TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME'S FACEBOOK PAGE AT 11 a.m. ON JAN. 8, 2021, TO VIEW DON'S FUNERAL SERVICE LIVE.****
