Sielicki, Thomas

WISCONSIN DELLS - Thomas Sielicki, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., formerly of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., following the Mass.

Thomas was born in Poland on Aug. 25, 1926, to parents Michal and Marie (Roslik) Sielicki. On June 10, 1959, Thomas married Maria Gorycka in Wolin, Poland. Thomas worked at Falk Corporation until his retirement. Thomas came to America after World War II, in 1950. He loved to garden and build small projects around his home. He was a kind man to friends and strangers alike, a wonderful father, and a very loving grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Larissa Sielicki, of Germantown, Wis.; his grandchildren, Thomas Andrew, Andrea Therese, and Nicholas Levi; and his sister, Sophie Stachowicz. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving son, Dr. Richard Sielicki; his parents; his brother, John Sielicki; and his sister, Emilia Sobolewski.

He will be greatly missed and always loved.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

