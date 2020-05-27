Florian was born Feb. 9, 1932, the son of Felix and Victoria Ratajczak Sieracki. Florian graduated from Lincoln High School of Manitowoc in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He was an electrician on the USS Passumpsic (A0-107), a fleet tanker that operated from Sasebo, Japan, to the Korean waters during the Korean War. After his military service he attended Stevens Point College and received a degree in education in 1960. Florian began his teaching career in Beaver Dam, Wis., and taught 6th grade in the public school system. On June 24, 1961, he married Mary Ann Michel at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Florian earned his master's degree in administration at UW-Madison and later moved to Waupun where he taught at Waupun Correctional Institution until his retirement in 1993. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, biking, and hiking. He also loved tinkering on never-ending projects in his basement and garage.