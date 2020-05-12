Siers, Mary Fay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Fay Siers passed away April 20, 2020, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Fay was born June 8, 1932, the daughter of George and Mary (Denton) in Dewald of Staples, Minn. Fay spent her early years on the family farm and learned to fish and swim in the beautiful waters of the Crow Wing River, right outside her door.

Fay attended school in Staples and graduated from Staples High School in 1950. After school, she worked at the Red Owl, and she met a handsome man named Harry Siers at a dance. Harry enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, and Fay and Harry married upon his return to the States. They moved to the Iron Range of Minnesota, where Harry worked in the mines and Fay made a home and raised their two children, Kevin and Georgia, as well as cared for several foster children at their home on a small lake outside Biwabik.