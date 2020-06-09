Siewert, Dennis "Boss"

MARKESAN - Dennis "Boss" Siewert, 79, of Markesan, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Ripon Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
