Siewert, Dennis "Boss"

MARKESAN - Dennis "Boss" Siewert, 79, of Markesan, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Ripon Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon.

