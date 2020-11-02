Simerson, Lawrence D.

ADAMS - Lawrence D. Simerson, age 76, of Adams, Wis., died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wis.

Lawrence was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Portage, Wis., to Emery and Lillian (Reppine) Simerson. Lawrence married Joanne Wright in Beloit, Wis., on Aug. 11, 1967. Lawrence retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment, and they then moved to Easton Township in Adams, Wis., in 1999. Lawrence was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from Sept. 19, 1961, through Nov. 4, 1967.

Lawrence enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Joanne of Adams, Wis.; daughter, Tammy (Jason Mounts) Zumwalt of Beloit, Wis.; son, Todd (Jackie) Simerson of Mount Hope, Wis.; sisters, Lila Barton and Marge Putman; grandchildren, Zackary (Ruby Bailey) Zumwalt of Janesville, Wis., Kobe White of Beloit, Jaley Yttrie of Beloit, Joslynn Simerson and Emery Simerson of Mount Hope; a great-grandson, Jaystin Zumwalt of Janesville; and a special family friend, Mel Plantenberg

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Emery Simerson and Lillian Pollitt; brothers, Daniel and Robert Simerson, Leroy Pollitt, Donald and Merritt Burright; and sisters, Marion Kaleas, Roberta Simerson and Jane Herrington.