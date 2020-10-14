Simmons, Dolly Dee

BARABOO - Dolly has left us, but her soul is still here with everyone who knew her. She was an inspiration as she struggled daily to stay with us, yet she just kept going. She was an extremely kind person and always had a smile for everyone.

She left behind her siblings, Cindy Kozel (Patrick), Dallas Simmons, Laurie Martin (Brent), Charlie, and Bobbie Jo (Todd Henderson); as well as many nieces and nephews, including Tarina, Eric, Mitchell, Emma, Ashley, Alexis, Kristi, Aaron, Kathrine, Maddie, Finley, Camden, and her special nephews, Dallas and Drake; as well as her aunts and uncles, Carl and Mary Simmons and Margaret Harmon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Diane Simmons; and her siblings, Donald Gaither and Cheryl Simmons.

There will be no service due to the pandemic. Please send condolences and memorials to family to Dallas Simmons, 1115 Silver Dr. Apt 105, Baraboo, WI 53913.