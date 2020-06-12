Simon, Joshua J. Jr.

Junior was born in Beaver Dam on January 10, 2007, the son of Joshua "Jay" Simon, Sr. and Callisa Davis. Junior grew up in Beaver Dam, attending Jefferson and Prairie View Elementary Schools and was a 7th grader at Beaver Dam Middle School. Football was one of his favorite activities, playing every season since 3rd grade with the Beaver Dam Recreational Football Program. He was instrumental in his 7th grade season with Beaver Dam Football when they went undefeated. Having an extremely caring heart, Junior would tutor and help with the special education department at school and Special Touch Ministries. He enjoyed attending Praise Assembly of God and serving on the Worship Team.