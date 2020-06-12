Simon, Joshua J. Jr.

Joshua "Junior" J. Simon, Jr. lost his battle with depression at the tender age of 13 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Junior was born in Beaver Dam on January 10, 2007, the son of Joshua "Jay" Simon, Sr. and Callisa Davis. Junior grew up in Beaver Dam, attending Jefferson and Prairie View Elementary Schools and was a 7th grader at Beaver Dam Middle School. Football was one of his favorite activities, playing every season since 3rd grade with the Beaver Dam Recreational Football Program. He was instrumental in his 7th grade season with Beaver Dam Football when they went undefeated. Having an extremely caring heart, Junior would tutor and help with the special education department at school and Special Touch Ministries. He enjoyed attending Praise Assembly of God and serving on the Worship Team.
Junior is survived by his parents, Joshua J. Simon, Sr. of Portage and Callisa Davis/Esther Callies (Mario Davis) of Madison; sisters, Ariana Guerra of Beaver Dam and Sommer Simon of Chicago; maternal grandparents, John and Jeanne Risse of Beaver Dam; paternal grandmother, Carolynn Cunningham of Madison; great-grandmother, Rose Anne Callies of Beaver Dam; special friends, Mollie and Nadia; and further survived by a nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his classmates at Beaver Dam Middle School.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Simon; his great-grandpa, Reuben Callies; and other relatives.
Visitation for Junior will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service for Junior will be at 2:00 p.m with Rev. Randy Carey officiating. Please practice social distancing. Seating in the chapel for the service will be limited to 50 people.
A memorial in Junior's name will be established at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
