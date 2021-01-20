Simon, Rev. John Leo

BEAVER DAM - With hope in the resurrection, we commend to the Lord the Rev. John Leo Simon, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 74.
A visitation for Father John will be at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 11 a.m. with Archbishop of Milwaukee The Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki presiding. Private burial will take place in St. Matthew Cemetery in Campbellsport. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and refrain from direct contact with the family.
John Leo Simon was born on June 18, 1946, in West Bend, Wis., to Linus and Florence (Miller) Simon. After attending St. Matthew's Catholic Grade School and graduating from Campbellsport High School, he began his priestly formation at St. Lawrence Minor Seminary in Mount Calvary in 1964 and then at Saint Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in 1966, continuing his studies at Saint Francis de Sales Major Seminary from 1968-1973. He was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend William E. Cousins, Archbishop of Milwaukee, on June 3, 1973, at St. Matthew Parish, Campbellsport.
Father Simon's first assignment was as Associate Pastor, St. Dominic in Sheboygan from June 12, 1973, to June 16, 1980. He was named Associate Pastor at St. Mary, Fond du Lac, from June 17, 1980, to June 16, 1986, and then Associate Pastor at St. Peter, Beaver Dam, from June 17, 1986, to Jan. 3, 1990. He was appointed temporary Administrator, Pastor, at St. Peter in Beaver Dam from Jan. 4, 1990, to June 25, 1990, and then Pastor at St. Peter in Beaver Dam from June 26, 1990, to June 15, 1998. He was appointed Administrator-Shared at St. John the Baptist in Clyman, St. Columbkille in Elba, and Holy Family in Reeseville from Oct. 1, 1998, to June 16, 2003. He became Pastor-Shared at Our Risen Savior in Eldorado and Presentation of BVM in North Fond du Lac from June 17, 2003, to June 30, 2013. He retired on June 30, 2013.
He served as Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus Council of Sheboygan; for the Knights of Columbus Council of Beaver Dam; for the Knights of Columbus Council of Clyman, Reeseville and Elba [being the founding Grand Knight of that same Council]; and for the Knights of Columbus Council of North Fond du Lac. He also was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus on various Assemblies. Father John served as Milwaukee Archdiocesan Knights of Columbus Chaplain (1988-2000) and as State Chaplain of Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus (2000-2002). He was also a member of Aerie 270, Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fond du Lac.
Father John is survived by six brothers, James, Lester (Shirley), Dale (Shelly), Kenneth (Lauri), Paul (Jane) and Steven (Ronda); his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, relatives (especially Jacki Cisco, his housekeeper and caregiver) and friends.
Father John was preceded in death by his parents, a niece, numerous uncles and aunts, relatives and friends.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
