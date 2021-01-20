Simon, Rev. John Leo

BEAVER DAM - With hope in the resurrection, we commend to the Lord the Rev. John Leo Simon, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 74.

A visitation for Father John will be at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 11 a.m. with Archbishop of Milwaukee The Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki presiding. Private burial will take place in St. Matthew Cemetery in Campbellsport. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and refrain from direct contact with the family.

John Leo Simon was born on June 18, 1946, in West Bend, Wis., to Linus and Florence (Miller) Simon. After attending St. Matthew's Catholic Grade School and graduating from Campbellsport High School, he began his priestly formation at St. Lawrence Minor Seminary in Mount Calvary in 1964 and then at Saint Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in 1966, continuing his studies at Saint Francis de Sales Major Seminary from 1968-1973. He was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend William E. Cousins, Archbishop of Milwaukee, on June 3, 1973, at St. Matthew Parish, Campbellsport.