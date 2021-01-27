Simonds, Scott S.

BARABOO - Scott S. Simonds, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. Scott, son of Stewart and Lanette (Meyer) Simonds, was born July 13, 1948. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School and furthered his studies by attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; while there, Scott was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from March 13, 1968, until Dec. 14, 1970. On Dec. 9, 1972, he was united in marriage to Patsy Kasten in Baraboo. During his working career, Scott was employed by Darrow's Liquor Store, Dorf's Menswear, and at the Luther and Johnson Family Farms. Scott also worked from 1976 until 2013 for the Sauk County Sheriff's Department in various capacities. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. In his free time he loved hunting, fishing trips with his family, attending and helping with youth hockey outings, as well as going to movies with his grandkids.