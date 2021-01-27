Simonds, Scott S.

BARABOO - Scott S. Simonds, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. Scott, son of Stewart and Lanette (Meyer) Simonds, was born July 13, 1948. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School and furthered his studies by attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; while there, Scott was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from March 13, 1968, until Dec. 14, 1970. On Dec. 9, 1972, he was united in marriage to Patsy Kasten in Baraboo. During his working career, Scott was employed by Darrow's Liquor Store, Dorf's Menswear, and at the Luther and Johnson Family Farms. Scott also worked from 1976 until 2013 for the Sauk County Sheriff's Department in various capacities. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. In his free time he loved hunting, fishing trips with his family, attending and helping with youth hockey outings, as well as going to movies with his grandkids.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patsy; children, Peter Simonds of Denver and Sarah Simonds of Seattle; grandchildren, Chase Simonds of Baraboo, Bayli Simonds of Denver, Bryce Pohl of Denver and Caleb Pohl of Denver; sister, Pam Andersen of Baraboo; sisters-in-law, Maureen (David) Van Enkevort of Poynette and Chris (Paul) Barbian of Deerfield; stepsister-in-law, Terri (Mike) Neuman; stepmother-in-law, Mary Kasten; special friends, Ron Carr and Karen Lawlor; as well as nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Don Kasten and Alice Bolstad; as well as cousins, uncles and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather and share memories. In lieu of flowers at the time, memorials in Scott's name may be made to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homeward Bound and SSM Home Health United Hospice team for the wonderful care given to Scott and his family during the last few months. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
