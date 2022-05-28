Simone M. Breuer

March 8, 1925—May 24, 2022

Simone Marcelle (Giron) Breuer, was born March 8, 1925, in Nice, France to Jeanne Jacques and Marcel Giron.

On August 25, 1945, after WWII ended, she married Bernard H. Breuer, an American soldier she met in Nice when the Americans came to Southern France. She liked his blue eyes and “Curly” blonde hair. She immigrated to the US in 1946, on the ship Zebulon with 500 other war brides, greeted by her husband and in-laws Ben and Toni Breuer. Beaver Dam was her new home. For over 60-years she worked at the family business, Breuer Metal Craftsman, started by her father-in-law and husband, until a month before her passing.

Simone loved to paint, garden, sew, quilt, knit, crochet, and travel through Europe and all over the US. She enjoyed watching the Must-Skis, and attending local concerts and plays. She was very fond of spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially watching the Packers and going to movies with her grandson, Pat.

On Tuesday May 24, 2022, after 97 years of an amazing life, Simone passed peacefully surrounded by family.

She is survived by five children: Bernie Breuer, Jerry Breuer (Margaret), Susie Breuer (Doug Hanneman), Jackie Transue (John), Paul Breuer (Ann); thirteen grandchildren; Ben Breuer (Natalie), Natalie Breuer (Kraig), Jennny Breuer, Patrick Breuer, Christopher Breuer (Auburn), Jennifer J. Hanneman (Eric), Dr. Douglas Hanneman (Shari), Mike Hanneman (Michelle), Michelle Tuxhorn (Garrett), Lindsey Transue, Kellie Transue, Matthew Breuer, Sarah Klapper (Mitch); and thirteen great-grandchildren: Maleah, Hannah, Asher, Archie, Alex, Kai, Soraya, Rustin, Mike, Olivia, Austynn, Marlee, Gray.

We know she is now with Bernard sitting in a garden, surrounded by all the cats and dogs she loved, watching the squirrels.

Bonne nuit Simone, Nous t’aimons, you will be so missed.

Visitation for Simone will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m.

If desired, memorials in Simone’s name can be made to St. Katharine Drexel School or band, or the Beaverland Must-Skis.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.