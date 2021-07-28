Simonson, Ethel

WISCONSIN DELLS—Ethel Simonson, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., with her daughters by her side.

A memorial Mass will be held on Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Ethel was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Janesville, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Elnora (Waters) McGinniss. She graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1963. Ethel retired from General Motors after working on the assembly line for over 30 years. She was a member of UAW Local #95. In 2006 she moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. While there, she attended PIMA Medical Institute and graduated oldest in her class as a pharmacy tech in 2007. In 2019, Ethel moved back to Wisconsin and resided in Wisconsin Dells to be closer to her other daughter and grandchildren.