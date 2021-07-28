Simonson, Ethel

WISCONSIN DELLS—Ethel Simonson, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., with her daughters by her side.
A memorial Mass will be held on Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.
Ethel was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Janesville, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Elnora (Waters) McGinniss. She graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1963. Ethel retired from General Motors after working on the assembly line for over 30 years. She was a member of UAW Local #95. In 2006 she moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. While there, she attended PIMA Medical Institute and graduated oldest in her class as a pharmacy tech in 2007. In 2019, Ethel moved back to Wisconsin and resided in Wisconsin Dells to be closer to her other daughter and grandchildren.
Ethel is survived by her first husband, Kieth Swischer; the father of her children, Dennis Simonson; daughters, Rebecca (Brad) Gussel and Angela (Aaron) Evans; brothers, John (Sue) McGinniss, Thomas (Deb) McGinniss II and Daniel McGinniss; sisters, Theresa McGinniss, Mary McGinniss, Cathleen (Bob) Nichols, Michelle (Bob) McGrain and Regina (Mike) Cylcewski; as well as her four grandchildren, Chance and Brooke Evans and Madilynn and Katherine Gussel. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and best friend, Julie Carmichael. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister, Ann Marie McGinniss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Humane Society, American Lung Association or the American Diabetes Association.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
