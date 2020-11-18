Simonson, Judith Diane (Jerome)

Judy was united in marriage to Alan Simonson May 11, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage, and they celebrated 57 years together. Judy worked at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage from 1961 to 1968. Judy and Alan purchased the Gamble Store in Columbus in 1968. After running a successful business for 10 years, they sold it in 1978. She and Alan relocated to Portage and opened the Simonson Insurance Agency from 1984 to 2017. Judy and Alan traveled to many foreign countries. She also enjoyed cruising, motorcycling, and playing the slots. She also loved having coffee with her best friends.