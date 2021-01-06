Simonson, LeRoy R.

WYOCENA – LeRoy R. Simonson, age 87, originally from Lewiston Township, passed away at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, due to a long-time struggle with motor neuron disease.

LeRoy was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Lewiston Township, the son of Raymond A. and Leora A. (Russell) Simonson. He married Patricia Evans on April 13, 1985, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on May 16, 1997. LeRoy worked in construction and, for three years, he was instrumental in rebuilding after the Anchorage, Alaska, earthquake in 1964. He also farmed on the Simonson farm in Lewiston Township for many years. LeRoy loved to fish and had a great sense of wit. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his siblings, Kermit Simonson of Lake Delton and Tennessee and Iona Gray of Portage; sister-in-law, Carol Simonson of Endeavor; nieces and nephews, Jerry Simonson and Kent Simonson, both of Endeavor, Kevin Simonson, Cathy Gruber, Heidi Nahnsen and Dawn Payne, all of Portage, Kimberly Srader of Virginia, and Zane (Laura) Gray of Beaver Dam; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; brother, Jerold Simonson; and an infant sister, Stella.