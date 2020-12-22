Singletary, John R., Sr.

WASCOTT - John R. Singletary Sr., age 83, of Wascott, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. John was born on July 23, 1937, to Ivan and Mary Kay (Welsh) Singletary in Elroy, Wis.

John grew up in Elroy, Wis., where he excelled in basketball, baseball, football and track. Some of his fondest memories were riding the railroad with his dad and brothers back and forth from Elroy to Chicago. John married the love of his life, Rosemary Massari, on June 16, 1962, and they were blessed with five children.

He worked for many years at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis., before moving to the LaValle area to raise a family with his wife, Rosie.

John was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, holding season football tickets for more than 40 years, and season basketball tickets for over 15 years. Some of his greatest memories are the Ice Bowl with his brother Phil, and the countless Badgers football and basketball games, and tailgaters with family and friends. He was a former member of the Reedsburg Knights of Columbus, Lions, Jaycees, and in the automotive sales business for several years until his retirement.