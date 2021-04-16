Sinner, Mary Louise (Friede)

BARABOO - Mary Louise (Friede) Sinner, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Mary was born to Arnold and Adela (Meyer) Friede on May 4, 1928, in Reedsburg, Wis.
Mary was confirmed into Christian faith at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, in March 1942. She graduated from Webb High School in 1946. She earned her bachelor's in elementary education in Platteville, Wis. She taught for the Baraboo School District, at Lyons Elementary, and Lower Narrows. Mary was the first-grade teacher and principal at Fairfield Center; she was the first principal. Mary was married to Virgil Sinner on June 25, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Mary loved to paint and sell ceramics, crafts, and traveling the world with Virgil. She also liked spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary loved to garden and enjoyed birdwatching on the family farm. She was member of St. John's Evangelical Church of Baraboo, Wis.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; parents, Arnold and Adela Friede; brother, Roger Friede; and sister-in-law, Elaine Friede.
Mary is survived by her children, Kathleen (Richard) Gallus of Beaver Dam, Wis., and David (Donna) Sinner of Verona, Wis.; grandchildren, Tiffannie (Matt) Sorenson of Green Bay, Wis., Ashley (Nick) Moorehead of DeForest, Wis., Lauren Sinner of Portland, Ore., and Leah Sinner of Cottage Grove, Wis.; great-grandson, Miles Sorenson of Green Bay, Wis.; and great-granddaughters, Jamello and Kamellia of DeForest, Wis.
Memorials may be given in Mary's name to St. John's Evangelical Church or Donate to Friends of Devil's Lake.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery, Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating.
"One thing is needful, Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her." - Luke 10:42
