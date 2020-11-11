Sitas, Charlene Mae

She was born April 8, 1940, in Mosinee, Wis., to Earl and Nora (Beyer) Patton. Charlene was baptized, confirmed, and finished her life in the Christian faith. She married the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Sitas, Jr., and together they ran a business and raised a family. She loved the outdoors, especially walking in the woods. She was always teaching her grandchildren about God's earth: how to live off it and how to take care of it. Charlene also enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, fishing, and cooking for family. Most of all she loved having her family around her.