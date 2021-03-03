Sjoquist, Lloyd

Lloyd graduated school and had started helping lay brick, which would become his lifelong career. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean War, where he served for the 105th Field Artillery Battalion. He attended the U.S. Field Artillery Signal School and became an Artillery Operation & Intelligence Specialist. He was sent to Austria and served his country proudly from 1951-1953. Lloyd got to go on the Honor Flight, which was a special memory to him, in 2015. He returned from the service to begin his career as a bricklayer, which he loved. He had been a member of the Bricklayers Union for over 50 years. He helped build a couple of his own homes and laid the block for those basements. He laid a block basement at the age of 73 which was the size of 26' x 76' for a family member. He was wonderful in his profession, and a lot of us have something in our home that he either helped us with or did. He was a father of six and became a stepfather of seven. He was much loved by his parents, all of his kids, siblings, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved his family very much. He would lovingly refer to the grandkids as "toad" or "short stuff." He would love family gatherings where he could gather with all his kids. He couldn't wait until he could "go up north" and spend time with siblings and family! He so loved those times and looked forward to them. Lloyd loved a good poker party and would love it when it was his turn to deal. We would all groan as he announced it was time to play Black Mariah, and he would laugh with much delight. We will play that game in honor of you! He will be missed very much! He was always kidding someone and got such delight from it! Rest in Peace!