Skaer, Joyce

MAUSTON - Joyce Skaer, 78, of Mauston, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston.

Joyce was born June 21, 1943, in the township of Lindina, to Frank and Mary Bires. She attended Mauston area schools.

Joyce married Dennis Skaer and was blessed with four sons, Robert, Donald, William and Hertz. Joyce was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a lifelong member. Joyce was active in many activities at church. Joyce was a member of the homemakers club in Lindina and was active in 4-H club. Joyce worked in direct sales for Home Interior and Gifts for 25 years. She also was a florist and worked at the Mauston Greenhouse and DJ's Floral.

Joyce's greatest joy was her church, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Denny; her sons, Bob (Linda), Bill (Julie), and Hertz (Renee); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Donald; and parents.