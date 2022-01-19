Skarda, Donald

WISCONSIN DELLS—Donald Skarda, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Donald was born March 20, 1949 in LaCrosse, Wis., the son of Donald and Marian (Jacobson) Skarda. He moved from Cochrane to Wisconsin Dells in 1953, where he attended elementary and high school. He later on graduated from UW-LaCrosse in 1973. Throughout his working career he lived in California, Illinois and Missouri. Following all his travels he retired in Wisconsin Dells. He was a proud member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Christi (Todd) Cleveland of Citrus Heights, Calif.; granddaughter, Caitlyn Cleveland; sister, Nancy (James) Schoppenhorst, along with aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.

A Private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held for the public at a date to be determined. You can email his daughter at christicleveland@mycci.net if you would like information about the Celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Calvary Cemetery Fund at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.