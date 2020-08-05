Skiff, Darin

SPARTA - Darin Skiff, age 56, of Sparta, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Canyon Meeting Room at Baker's Sunset Bay Resort (921 Canyon Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.) with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. A time for gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Darin was born Nov. 24, 1963 in Ellenville, N.Y., the son of Edward and Janice (Whipple) Skiff. When Darin and his siblings were very young, the family moved to Houma, Louisiana for a short time and returned to New York. Then another major move took the family out to Fontana, Calif. and soon after relocated to Milwaukee, Wis. area and the growing family had also lived in Franklin and Oconto Falls and lastly moved to the Mauston area.
For 27 years, he was married to Lisa Hollweck and they had four wonderful children together. Darin worked as a stainless steel welder in the Mauston area and a few years ago relocated to Sparta, Wis.
Darin was a wonderful man to the people in his life and would go above and beyond to see them happy. He was known as a character and what made him happy was making people laugh. He was always able to fill a room with joy and laughter, which is something his loved ones cherished most about him. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his loved ones and enjoyed being around people. He enjoyed having get togethers or going to the bar. At any one of these places he could do what he enjoys the most, singing and putting a smile on everyone's face. He had this charm about him that when he walked into a place he would light it up. If he didn't, he had this loud whistle that would capture everyone's attention. He would whistle when he was happy. He was a man who was there for people when they needed a friend, a simple hug, a place to stay, or just a few dollars to get them by. He would do anything to see someone smile. That was his joy in life. He also had a very deep bond with his mother, Jenny. Their bond was very special and he will always have a piece of her heart. Darin loved his family especially his mother, but love was not any less for his children and grandchildren.
Darin is survived by his mother, Janice “Jenny” Skiff; fiancée, Ann Fischer; sons, Matt (Jessica) Skiff, Ryan Skiff and Nicholas Hollweck; daughter, Elizabeth Skiff; brothers, Tyrone (Jackie Fraser) Skiff and Harry (Crystal) Skiff; sisters, Rose (Danny) McCune, Beckie (Roy Calewarts) Apfel and Rhonda (Jeff) Roche and his grandchildren, Wyatt, Colin, Nicholas and Mariah. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)