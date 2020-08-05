Skiff, Darin

Darin was a wonderful man to the people in his life and would go above and beyond to see them happy. He was known as a character and what made him happy was making people laugh. He was always able to fill a room with joy and laughter, which is something his loved ones cherished most about him. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his loved ones and enjoyed being around people. He enjoyed having get togethers or going to the bar. At any one of these places he could do what he enjoys the most, singing and putting a smile on everyone's face. He had this charm about him that when he walked into a place he would light it up. If he didn't, he had this loud whistle that would capture everyone's attention. He would whistle when he was happy. He was a man who was there for people when they needed a friend, a simple hug, a place to stay, or just a few dollars to get them by. He would do anything to see someone smile. That was his joy in life. He also had a very deep bond with his mother, Jenny. Their bond was very special and he will always have a piece of her heart. Darin loved his family especially his mother, but love was not any less for his children and grandchildren.