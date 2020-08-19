Skiff, Janice Elsie "Jenny"

Janice was born Nov. 30, 1944 in Ellenville, New York, the daughter of Russell and Maude (Wonder) Whipple. She married Edward “Eddie” Skiff on May 14, 1963 and they were together for 57 loving years. Jenny's heart never stopped loving Eddie, she has loved him forever. As a result of her sister Marie's passing at a young age and Marie and her husband Frank (Eddie's brother) having four children, Jenny opened her heart and home and accepted them all as her very own. That being said, the list of her "children" is extensive to say the least. Jenny's family was the love of her life, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew her, would instantly know this about her. No matter where her children's lives lead them, she stood by them and loved them through it. She will be missed forever. There will always be a void and an empty space that only she could fill.