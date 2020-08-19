Skiff, Janice Elsie "Jenny"

LYNDON STATION - Janice "Jenny" Elsie Skiff, age 75, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away peacefully in her home, with family and loved ones surrounding her on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. Visitation will be held at funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a small gathering for immediate family and friends to follow.
Janice was born Nov. 30, 1944 in Ellenville, New York, the daughter of Russell and Maude (Wonder) Whipple. She married Edward “Eddie” Skiff on May 14, 1963 and they were together for 57 loving years. Jenny's heart never stopped loving Eddie, she has loved him forever. As a result of her sister Marie's passing at a young age and Marie and her husband Frank (Eddie's brother) having four children, Jenny opened her heart and home and accepted them all as her very own. That being said, the list of her "children" is extensive to say the least. Jenny's family was the love of her life, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew her, would instantly know this about her. No matter where her children's lives lead them, she stood by them and loved them through it. She will be missed forever. There will always be a void and an empty space that only she could fill.
After several moves with her family in tow, they decided to settle in Wisconsin. After trying out the “city” life and the “country” life, the family settled in the Mauston area. Jenny and her husband made some great memories with family and amazing friends there. After Eddie's passing in 1995, she moved to the Lyndon area, again making great friends and memories.
Jenny is survived by her children, Rose (Danny) McCune, Tyrone (Jackie) Skiff, Beckie (Roy Calewarts) Apfel, Rhonda (Jeff) Roche, Harry (Crystal) Skiff, Sandra “Peanut” (Howie) Garlinghouse and Frank Skiff, Jr. as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Darin and Tommy Skiff; daughter, Debbie Skiff and grandson, Jamie Angus.
To look at her you would see her smile, her deep dimples, and her beautiful eyes that will stay with us all forever.
"We love you, Mom!”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated and may be sent to the Picha Funeral Home, P.O. Box 757, Lake Delton, WI 53940.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)