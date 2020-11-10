Skinner, Evelyn A.

REEDSBURG - Evelyn Anne Skinner, age 87, of Reedsburg, passed away after a long struggle with her health, on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Sauk County Health Care Center. She was born on March 19, 1933, in Excelsior Township near Reedsburg, the daughter of Walter and Esther (Gundlach) Koenecke. Evelyn was a 1950 graduate of Reedsburg High School. On Dec. 1, 1951, she was united in marriage to her beloved husband, William L. "Bill" Skinner. Prior to her marriage, she started her 52-year career in the trucking industry by working in the office for Earl Skinner, Bill's father. Through the 70s, 80s, and into the 90s, Evelyn, Bill, and brother-in-law Richard built Skinner Transfer Corp into one of the most respected and recognizable trucking companies in the Midwest. Evelyn became President of Skinner Transfer Corp in 1994 upon the death of Bill. She served on the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association board for 12 years, serving a term as Chairwoman, and is a Babbit Award recipient, awarded for distinguished service to the community and the trucking industry. She was the first woman to do both. Evelyn was very proud of her career in an industry that served the nation.