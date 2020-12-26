PORTAGE – Tami Skinner, age 60, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Tami was born on Feb. 2, 1959, in Portage, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Utke) Cragin. She was married on Nov. 17, 1984, to Jeff Skinner. Tami had worked at AMPI for 21 years, then at Ho-Chunk Casino, retiring for medical reasons. Her passions included crocheting, her grandkids, her family, and watching birds, especially hummingbirds and orioles.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Skinner; her mother, Dorothy Cragin, Portage; her sister, Toni (Paul) Ebert, Portage; two daughters, Heather (Jeremy) Engebretson, Baraboo, and Katie (Daniel) Brunslik, Portage; six grandchildren, Madison, James, Zachary, Aydin, Maxwell and Ryder; her beloved four-legged kids, Allie Mae and Levi; her beloved grand-dogs, Hunter, Sadie and Nala; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her dad; and her son, Robert Wiersma Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at GRACE BIBLE CHURCH, 2939 County Road CX, with Pastor Jeremy Edmondson officiating. The service will be livestreamed. To view, go to www.gbcportage.com; click on "GBC YOUTUBE CHANNEL" button. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at GRACCE BIBLE CHURCH, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required and provided if necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
