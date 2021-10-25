Skolaski, Donna M.

Donna was born on July 23, 1942 in the Town of Elba, Dodge County, Wis., in her family home. She attended school in Waterloo and was a 1960 graduate of Waterloo High School. Donna married Dennis Bergeron and they were blessed with a son, Robert. She later married Jerome Skolaski and she was blessed again with her daughter, Jacqulyn. She worked for many years at Cuna Mutual Insurance in Madison. Donna was lovingly known as the “Old Bag” that was part owner of Jackie and Donna’s Bar in Juneau. Donna and her daughter operated the bar from 1979 until 2009, making many friends throughout the years. She loved watching gameshows and football, especially if the 49ers were playing. Donna was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.