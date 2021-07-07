Slama, Ashley Marie

PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of her own. Her angels took her by the hand that morning and took her home where she would not hurt any longer.
Ashley Slama was born on July 13, 1997, to Sarah Breezer and Terry Slama. Ashley's Grandpa Rocky said "don't have this baby on a Saturday race night" – well, my free-spirited girl listens to no man. She was a sweet little brown-eyed, curly-haired baby with the cutest smile. She always melted everyone's heart. Ashley was always full of questions and was totally fearless. Ashley graduated in 2015 from Portage Academy of Achievement. Ashley was an extreme animal lover. If she could, she would have had a whole house full. If Ashley loved you, she loved with everything in her. Her love was fierce, and she held on for dear life. Ashley was a force to be reckoned with. She was a young, beautiful, free spirit. Ashley had the most beautiful Bohemian hair. Anyone that knew her knew that hair. Ashley was unapologetically herself: the good, the bad, and everything in between. Ashley was an extremely lucky girl to have the love of two dads, her dad, Terry, and her father, Steve.
Ashley had her struggles with alcohol. After a long fight to be able to get into rehab, she completed inpatient and outpatient rehab. Ashley continued to work on her sobriety every single day. She was learning to live her truth. Ashley talked about wanting to help others with the same addiction. There is a GoFundMe page for her. Anything that comes in after all funeral costs are taken care of will go to helping those who are struggling with the same addiction. All Ashley's struggles and hard work will not be for nothing. Her legacy will keep going on, and her story will be told.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Sarah Breezer (Steven Foley) and Terry Slama (Angie Braddock); her siblings, Matthew Foley (Chrissy), Victoria (Justin) Heuer, Treyton Schommer, and Hannah Foley; grandparents, Debbie and Pat Harris; grandfather, Ken Slama; aunt (Nana), Savannah Breezer; aunt, Tara (Ryan) Hoang; cousins, Rocky Breezer, Lucas and Justin; nephew, Maysen; nieces, Madelyn, Sierra, Addison, Brooklyn, and Natalie; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandpa, Rocky "the flying squirrel" Breezer; Grandma Linda; Grandma Kit; Grandma Marge; and brother, Brandon.
Special mention to the ones she loved: Ryen, Ashley loved you to her very last breath. Cayden, Ashley was madly in love with you. You were loved beyond imagination. Ashley was never able to have her own babies, but she loved you like you were her own son. Treyton, Ashley loved you so much, and she knew that you would and will fight to the end of the earth for her. Hannah, Ashley loved you. You were her "side chick," and she was incredibly proud of you with the horses. Rocky, Ashley loved you like crazy even if you hated hugs; she loved playing Fortnite with you even if you told her what she needed to do. Steve, Ashley might have not biologically been yours, but she loved you all the same. You were always there to help her and fix her many, many cars. Hunter, Ashley loved you and wants you to have the best life. Hug your sweet Willow. Jamie, you are the best Aunt of the heart Ashley could have asked for. Your Ashley bean loves you. Crystal and Jess, Ashley loved you and appreciated everything you did for her. Jaz, Ashley was soooo happy to reconnect with you; she loved you very much. Allysia, Ashley loved you like crazy. To all the people she met in rehab, know she is pulling for you and your recovery. You all made a huge impact on her. Angelakay, words cannot express how much of an impact you made on her life. You helped this family more than any words can say. Ashley looked forward to talking to you every week. There are too many to list. Please know Ashley loved you all. Ashley always said I love you big much to the world since she was able to talk.
Ashley was not only my daughter but my best friend. This earth-shattering devastation I will never heal from. You are my first baby, my first love, and you took a piece of my heart with you. You forever changed my life when you came into this world, and I am the luckiest mom in the world to be able to have had you for as long as I did. Now as time has frozen, you will be FOREVER YOUNG, BEAUTIFUL AND FREE. Dad, please take care of my girl. Well, baby girl, we all love you big much to the world, always and forever. You might be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. It's not goodbye, it's til I see you again.
A celebration of life will be held on July 13, at Devil's Lake on the South Shore at the Shagbark shelter. This will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. We want to show Ashley how much she is loved and will be missed.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
