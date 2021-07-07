Slama, Ashley Marie

Special mention to the ones she loved: Ryen, Ashley loved you to her very last breath. Cayden, Ashley was madly in love with you. You were loved beyond imagination. Ashley was never able to have her own babies, but she loved you like you were her own son. Treyton, Ashley loved you so much, and she knew that you would and will fight to the end of the earth for her. Hannah, Ashley loved you. You were her "side chick," and she was incredibly proud of you with the horses. Rocky, Ashley loved you like crazy even if you hated hugs; she loved playing Fortnite with you even if you told her what she needed to do. Steve, Ashley might have not biologically been yours, but she loved you all the same. You were always there to help her and fix her many, many cars. Hunter, Ashley loved you and wants you to have the best life. Hug your sweet Willow. Jamie, you are the best Aunt of the heart Ashley could have asked for. Your Ashley bean loves you. Crystal and Jess, Ashley loved you and appreciated everything you did for her. Jaz, Ashley was soooo happy to reconnect with you; she loved you very much. Allysia, Ashley loved you like crazy. To all the people she met in rehab, know she is pulling for you and your recovery. You all made a huge impact on her. Angelakay, words cannot express how much of an impact you made on her life. You helped this family more than any words can say. Ashley looked forward to talking to you every week. There are too many to list. Please know Ashley loved you all. Ashley always said I love you big much to the world since she was able to talk.