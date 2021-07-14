Slaney, Cheri R.

SAUK CITY - Cheri R. Slaney, age 69, passed away July 13, 2021, after an extended illness, with her loving life partner, Joe Motisi, by her side.

Cheri was loved and cherished by Joe, her family, and many dear friends. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She laughed often and easily and brought joy to all around her. Cheri was a loyal and devoted friend, daughter, mother, and life partner.

Cheri was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Aug. 8, 1951. She moved to the Sauk Prairie area as a teenager. Her adult life was spent in the Sauk Prairie area, where she was a property manager for Robert and Nancy Holum for over 20 years. Cheri was also a trained beautician.

She is survived by her love of 20 years, Joe Motisi; her mother, Arlene Schrofer; daughters, Kim (Randy) Richards and Tiffany Zeman; stepsister, Joni Howery; many caring, wonderful friends; and her two favorite cats, Bella and Zoey. The family would like to thank Sue De Line, special friend and caretaker, who was always there for Cheri.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Pete Schrofer; and stepdaughter, Sarah Slaney.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, Wis. A celebration of life will follow at On the Rox In Roxbury.