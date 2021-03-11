Slaske, Bernice "Bea"

Bea was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the daughter of William and Susan (Rauch) Kumba. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1949. Bea married Joseph Slaske on Sept. 2, 1950, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. The couple settled in Stevens Point after their marriage. Bea had always desired to go to college. Though she never obtained a college diploma, she had a Ph.D. in Motherhood! She made every event more meaningful with her own special touches, and she made it look easy. She made costumes for the Stevens Point Junior Civic Ballet, served as a Girl Scout leader, and loved to host guests at the family home. Bea also worked part-time as the girls grew older, including working for the Stevens Point School System lunch program. In 1976 the family moved to Eau Claire, and Bea was an active member of the Immaculata Society at Immaculate Conception Parish and worked at Nelson’s Card and Gift as a cashier. In 1989, Bea and Joe moved to manage the Loring Green East Condominium complex in downtown Minneapolis. Upon retiring in 1993 they returned to Stevens Point. Bea served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Stephen Church and was a member of the St. Anne Society at St. Joseph Church. Together Joe and Bea enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, playing cards, and dancing. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2000 with a memorable celebration with family and friends. Bea also enjoyed baking, sewing, and playing games on the computer, but most of all being with her beloved family.