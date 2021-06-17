 Skip to main content
Slater, Roger J.
Slater, Roger J.

BARABOO – The celebration of life for Roger J. Slater will be held on June 19, at the MAXWELL-POTTER CONSERVANCY SHELTER in Baraboo, Wis., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Roger passed away June 17, 2020.

