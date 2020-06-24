Slater, Roger James

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger James Slater passed away peacefully in his home on June 17 2020 in Baraboo, Wis., at the age 51.

Roger is survived by his sisters, Laura Paukstat and Shirley (Jeremy) Parks of Baraboo, Wis.; step sisters, Shirley Kilby, Carol Disch, Linda Kitto, Jeanette Kotte, and Mary (Bill) Teresinski; nieces, June Paukstat, Margretta Belter; nephews, James Paukstat and Anthony Parks and many step nieces and nephews.

Roger is processed in death by his parents Marilyn Bobholz and Richard Slater and other family members.

Roger was born on March 26 1969. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1988. Roger worked for RR Donelly and Son for 20 plus years. He spent the last working for Razor Composites . He enjoyed the outdoors, working on his trucks, fishing, snowmobiling, shooting pool, volleyball, bowling and biking.

At his wishes there's no service. We his sister's and family are going to do a Celebration of Life. So join us July 25, 2020 at Maxwell-Potter Conservancy Shelter in Baraboo, Wis. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.