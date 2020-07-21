Slater, Roger James

BARABOO - Roger James Slater passed away peacefully in his home on June 17, 2020 in Baraboo, Wis., at the age 51. A full obituary published in the Baraboo News Republic on June 25, 2020.
The Celebration of Life is canceled due to the increasing cases of COVID-19. The new date is scheduled for June 19, 2021 at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy Shelter in Baraboo, Wis. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
