Slocum, Marcella (Parker)

Marcella was born Feb. 9, 1920, in Rio, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Emma (Segurson) Parker. She graduated from UW-Madison with a teaching degree. She taught English and Spanish in Dodgeville. Later, she got her master's in library science and moved to Wisconsin Dells. She met and married the love of her life, Carl Slocum. They had one son, Jack. Marcella cherished her family and friends and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being with friends, playing cards, travel, golf and reading. Marcella was a very creative and generous person who gave much of her time to church, school, and various high school clubs, to name a few.